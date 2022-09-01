OLIVETTE, Mo. – A school bus from the Ladue School District was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle Thursday afternoon in Olivette.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Dielman Road. It involved a school bus on a route.

The driver of the school bus was sent to a local hospital as a precaution. Only one student was on the bus at the time of the crash. Parents have since picked up that student.

Police say an SUV was also involved in the crash. A person in that vehicle was also taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Investigators have not yet disclosed what led up to the crash, but the school bus appears to have collided with a street light pole.

Buses are running behind schedule as a result of the crash and heavier-than-usual traffic delays around that area.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.