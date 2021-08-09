School district in St. Louis County offering $750 for employees who get COVID vaccine

NORMANDY, Mo. – Cash for shots. Administrators in the Normandy Schools Collaborative want to reward employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, the Normandy Schools Collaborative handed out free uniforms to all students as kids prepare to head back to school later this month. The district is also offering $750 to every employee who gets vaccinated.

Superintendent Marcus Robinson says it’s just one small way the district can show it cares about the safety of teachers, staff, and the community.

“The CDC says everyone is clear that the most important thing for kids is in-person learning,” Robinson said. “The only way we can do that is to have a healthy staff. They work, so we are stepping up to the plate to provide an incentive to all our employees who can demonstrate proof of vaccination.”

The superintendent said the funding to pay for the bonuses comes from federal relief money.

“This is life or death for us and we want to maintain our staff, and help keep them safe and alive,” Robinson said.

Employees have been eligible for the vaccine for some time now, but a sizable number of educators remain hesitant.

“We have the flexibility through federal grants to ensure that COVID-19 related measures keep our kids safe,” Robinson said.

Employees in the district who are vaccinated say they wanted to help lessen the chances of an outbreak and mandatory quarantines.

The district has approximately 400 employees. At this point, approximately 62% have been vaccinated and they are working to get to 100%.