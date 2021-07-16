School Districts seek bus drivers, custodial staff, foodservice workers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – School districts are facing a shortage of noneducational workers.

Parkway School District Superintendent Ph.D. Keith Marty said that the district is down 30 bus drivers. He said that those positions must be filled to cover all of the routes.

There also is a shortage of foodservice works and custodial help. Marty said that Parkway did see a spike in applicants after Gov. Mike Parson ended the extra federal money to unemployed workers.

The governor contended that the was an incentive for people not to apply for jobs. The Parkway School District is not alone. Several other school districts have told Fox 2’s Elliot Davis that they are running into the same challenges.

School districts are doing extra marketing and holding job fairs in an effort to attract applicants.

Marty said he has the educational staff that he needs, but non-educational workers also are important to the smooth running of the school district.