ST. LOUIS – Students at the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will return to in-person learning Monday, November 28. They share a building with Central Visual and Performing Arts, where a deadly school shooting happened 34 days ago.

Both schools were closed, and students moved to virtual learning, following the deadly shooting at CVPA last month. Students at CSMB will return to school Monday.

St. Louis Public Schools’ leadership said plans for CVPA are still in the works.

According to Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams, Collegiate’s side of the building suffered

significantly less damage, and school leaders believe CSMB students are ready to return to their

building. He shared that a survey was conducted among parents and students, and it shows most are ready to be back in class. Adams also said those students who are not ready will be presented with other options.

Arrangements are already being made for a full-time therapist to be assigned to CSMB as well as CVPA for the remainder of the school year. CSMB bus transportation will resume once students return.

Virtual instruction will be made available for the remainder of the semester to any students who are not comfortable returning in-person.