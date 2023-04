ST. LOUIS – Students from four local high schools are participating in a school safety forum Wednesday.

Cardinal Ritter, Confluence Academy, Hazelwood Central and Sumner High School students will meet with local government officials on how to improve safety in local schools.

They’ll meet at the Florissant-Valley Community College Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will also be a resource fair and campus tour for students.