Schools, delivery drivers feel impact of higher gas prices

ST. LOUIS — A sharp increase in gas prices can be felt by every driver. However, there are many people and businesses who don’t have a choice but to gas up their car in order to make a living.

Chuck Carner, the owner of Second Chance Concrete, said his truck is his mobile office and the higher gas prices are hurting.

“I just stuck a $100 bill in my tank, and it’s only going to give me a 3/4 tank,” Carner said. “I work out of my truck. I do bids out of my truck. I average about $3 to $400 a week in gas, and this is just over the top.”

According to GasBuddy, a fuel-savings website that analyzes gas prices, the U.S. national average gas price hit a new record high Monday at $4.104.

The site said the all-time high broke the previous record set in 2008, which was $4.103. The high prices are due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as it’s fueling fears of supply shortages. The impacts are being felt everywhere.

According to AAA, Missouri’s average price per gallon of gas is $3.62. Illinois is $4.30. Some drivers who live in Illinois said they drive to Missouri to fill up.

“I drive over here at least once a week, to get gas, and cigarettes because everything’s cheaper over here,” John Bull said.

It’s not just daily drivers, but school districts who are also impacted by the price of a gallon of gas.

“We’re feeling the pinch just like anyone else is,” Mary LaPak, Rockwood School District spokesperson said. “We are fortunate to have both diesel and unleaded busses on our fleet, and so we’ll use our unleaded busses on our longer field trips or activities.”

LaPak said they won’t cancel any field trip or activity, but will make the simple switch to help save. She said the district is financially prepared in its annual budget for changing gas prices.

Delivery drivers are also feeling the pinch. Megan Wessels, the manager of St. Louis Pizza and Wings on Telegraph Road said they have to offer delivery no matter the price of a gallon of gas, but she is not surprised if changes come her way.

“I could see delivery picking up in the future if the gas prices do stay high and people not wanting to pick up,” she said.