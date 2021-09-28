Schools in St. Charles County decide when quarantined students can return

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County schools are changing how they deal with COVID tracing Tuesday morning.

Schools can now decide when students who are quarantined can return to the classroom as long as they wear a mask. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlman said health officials and school districts will have more discretion in setting contact tracing and quarantine guidelines.

The council tabled a resolution that would have eliminated quarantine orders for schools. The measure would have left those rules up to individual school boards. The St. Charles County Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution opposing any federal COVID vaccine mandates.