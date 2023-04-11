ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are selling tickets for just $5 for the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks from April 17 to 19. The discounted tickets are only available while supplies last.

This special offer is sponsored by TUMS. Fans are limited to purchasing eight tickets per person for each game. Purchase tickets here: Cardinals.com/Tums.

