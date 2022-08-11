JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A crew from Scott Airforce Base helped the Missouri Stream Team clean up a Jefferson County creek last week.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said the crew “worked to take tires out from nearly 3 miles of Joachim Creek.”

They ended up removing 82 passenger tires, along with tractor, tractor-trailer, and heavy equipment tires weight from 125 pounds to 325 pounds each. MDC said the crew also found a stovetop, a pool liner, and 60 pounds of random trash.

“Many thanks to Scott AFB team,” MDC said.