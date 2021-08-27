Scott Airforce Base involved in Afghan evacuation efforts

O’FALLON, Ill. – Scott Airforce Base is heavily involved in the evacuation efforts that are worlds away in Kabul, Afghanistan.



The base is home to the Air Mobility Command Center. American Troops are supporting the U.S. Department of Defense in evacuations. The troops are on a major mission to help evacuate as many people as possible to safety.

The Kabul airport attack killed 13 US service members and at least 90 Afghans. Scott Airforce Base is part of the team assisting with evacuations.



Maj. Gen. Laura Lenderman discussed the role in supporting operations and the tragedy.



“Yesterday was a very sober day for this command and the entire country. It’s the men and women of air mobility command that are not only evacuating Afghans we are also bringing home the wounded,” Lenderman said.

The Department of Defense activated 18 aircrafts that included three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, and Omni Air International, two from Hawaiian Airlines, and four from United Airlines.

The aircrafts will be used for the next two weeks until the evacuation ends Aug. 31. Scott Airforce Base will also assist in coordinating the efforts.



Lenderman says the Air Mobility Command is aiding in managing the air bridge in and out of Afghanistan for the evacuation of military assets and Afghan civilians to processing centers.

“This has been fast pace operation, and the training that troops had going into this evacuation has been critical,” Lenderman said.

“We demand a lot of our aircrews. Those on the ground, they are relying on training. They had over 20 years so it’s personal. We will do everything we can to bring the team together and bring the men and women on the ground home to a safe haven.“