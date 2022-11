ST. LOUIS — Today is the day for pickup for America’s largest one-day food drive.

The Greater St. Louis Area Boy Scout Council hosts a service day called “Scouting for Food.” Thousands of scouts, parents, and leaders will go to the homes of people in the area to get blue plastic bags.

The community contributes non-perishable food items to the bags. Everything gathered is donated to local food banks and pantries. Every year, the scouts collect over 2 million food items.