Scouts begin placing flags at Jefferson Barracks today for Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS – A Memorial Day weekend tradition canceled by the pandemic last year will return to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.  

Usually, members of the Boy Scouts of America place American Flags on the graves at Jefferson Barracks for Memorial Day. That effort starts Wednesday afternoon and continues through Saturday.

Scout leaders said this is one of the longest-running Memorial Day events within the Boy Scouts of America.

The last time it took place in 2019 was the 70th year.

Organizers said scouts will mark each of the 150,000 graves there with an American flag.

Scout leaders said they are thrilled to be able to take part in the event again this year after last year’s COVID forced cancelation.

Scouts will start placing flags there Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. They will finish for the day at 7:30 p.m. They will continue during those same times on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, scouts will continue placing flags on graves from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

COVID precautions will be taken including masks and social distancing. There will also be pre-event medical screenings and only 30 participants will be allowed per section of the cemetery.

