Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis.

The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had won initially because he scratched the ticket from the bottom up.

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 scratch-off game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million.

Currently, there are over $206.1 million in unclaimed prizes in the game. The chances of winning anything, including a $50 prize, is around one in 2.84.