Scratcher worth $1 million sold at Missouri grocery store

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Someone won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket bought at a Missouri grocery store.

The person won the prize playing the “$300 Million Cash Explosion” game. The ticket, which costs $30, was purchased at the Price Chopper on Sterling Avenue in Independence.

It’s the ninth $1 million prize claimed on “$300 Million Cash Explosion” since the ticket became available in 2018.

More than $94.4 million in prizes remain unclaimed in the game, including one $10 million top prize, three other $1 million prizes, and six prizes of $50,000.