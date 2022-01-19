Scratchers player wins $100,000 at a St. Louis County grocery store

MANCHESTER, Mo. – Someone is $100,000 richer after buying a scratchers ticket at a grocery store. The Missouri Lottery says that the winning ticket was purchased at the Dierbergs in Manchester, Missouri.

The player won the top prize in the “200X The Money game.” There is a prize worth $2 million still available in this game. The average chances of winning are about one in three which is pretty good for a Missouri scratchers game. The odds are typically one in four.

Lotto winners have the right to remain anonymous in Missouri. There is not much known about who won this prize. But, anyone who wins more than $600 should redeem their tickets at a regional office.