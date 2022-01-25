Scratchers player wins $100,000 by playing a new game

BROOKFIELD, Mo. – A scratchers player is $100,000 richer after buying a ticket at 7th Heaven in Brookfield, Missouri. The player knew the “$100,000 Jackpot” ticket was a winner after scratching the first number. He did not realize how much he’d won until he revealed the rest of the ticket.

The player explained to Missouri Lottery officials that he always try to play the new tickets. He was in shock after seeing how much he won.

This game started on December 28, 2021 and there are still plenty of prizes left to win including four for $100,000 and three for $25,000. The chances of winning any prize in this $5 game are around one in four.