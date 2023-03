AFFTON, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 after purchasing a scratchers ticket in south St. Louis County. The $1,000,000 Money Multiplier ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road. The player claimed the prize at the regional office.

There are three more $50,000 prizes and two million dollar prizes remaining in this game. It costs $10 to play and the odds of winning anything, including $10, are around 1 in 3.27.