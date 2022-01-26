Scratchers ticket for $100,000 sold at Casey’s in Park Hills

PARK HILLS, Mo. – What would you do with $100,000? One Missouri scratchers ticket winner wants to buy a cabin near a lake.

The player purchased a “300X” scratchers ticket at Casey’s General Store in Park Hills. He said that the $30 game “felt right” to play. He was correct, after revealing one of the second-tier prizes. Sounds like a nice trip to the convenience store.

The top prize in the game is $3 million. The odds of winning on one of these scratchers tickets is around one in 2.64. That is better than most Missouri Lottery scratchers games at around one in four.

This game was started in January of 2021. There is only one top prize remaining but there are still over 45 million in unclaimed prizes.