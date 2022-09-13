DE SOTO, Mo. – A scratchers ticket purchsed in De Soto leads one lucky player to $50,000 prize

A woman recently picked up a “Millionaire Blowout” ticket at the Walmart at 12862 State Route 21.

The winner told Missouri Lottery that she decided to buy the ticket on a whim.

Once she had scratched off the ticket, she realized she had uncovered one of 50 prizes of $50,000 offered in the game. She said she was surpised and shocked.

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 Scratchers game that offers prizes ranging from $50 to $5 million. Currently, there are over $227.5 million in unclaimed prizes in the game