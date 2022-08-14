FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – One lucky lottery player in Franklin County recently ended up with a $100,000 lottery prize from a scratchers ticket.

A winning Missouri Lottery “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 was sold at the Fastrip location in the 4700 block of South Point Road. Missouri Lottery says the lucky winner claimed their prize at a St. Louis regional office on July 10.

“Triple Bonus Crossword” is a $5 game with more than $5.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional prizes of $100,000.

Missouri Lottery says players in Franklin County won more than $28.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes during the 2021 fiscal year.