Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 sold at a St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone is $100,000 richer after buying a scratchers ticket at a St. Louis gas station. The Missouri Lottery says that Super Crossword Tripler ticket was sold at the Midwest Petroleum station on Jennings Station Road.

The winner claimed the prize at the lottery’s regional office on September 21. She is the fourth person to claim the game’s top prizes.

The Super Crossword Tripler costs $5 to play and there are over $8 million in unclaimed prizes. This includes three $100,000 prizes and two $30,000 prizes.

The chances of winning this game are around the same as all other Missouri Lottery scratchers games at one in 3.97.

