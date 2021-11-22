Scratchers ticket worth $3 million sold at a Missouri convenience store

POTOSI, Mo. – A couple picking up groceries also bought a “Big Riches” scratchers ticket during the trip to the Short Stop Convenience in Potosi. They had a feeling it may be their lucky ticket. They realized that the prize must be massive as they scratched the ticket off in the store. The ticket was worth $3 million.

This is the second time the couple has won a large scratchers prize.

“It was just like God blessed us again!” one of the winners told the Missouri Lottery.

“Big Riches” tickets cost $30 to play. The chances of winning are around one in 2.66, which are good for average Missouri Lottery scratchers games. Overall the scratchers tickets have a one in four chance of winning. There are still three more tickets worth three million plus, hundreds of thousands of lower value prizes left to be claimed in this game.