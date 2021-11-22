Scratchers ticket worth $3 million sold at a Missouri convenience store

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

POTOSI, Mo. – A couple picking up groceries also bought a “Big Riches” scratchers ticket during the trip to the Short Stop Convenience in Potosi. They had a feeling it may be their lucky ticket. They realized that the prize must be massive as they scratched the ticket off in the store. The ticket was worth $3 million.

This is the second time the couple has won a large scratchers prize.

“It was just like God blessed us again!” one of the winners told the Missouri Lottery.

“Big Riches” tickets cost $30 to play. The chances of winning are around one in 2.66, which are good for average Missouri Lottery scratchers games. Overall the scratchers tickets have a one in four chance of winning. There are still three more tickets worth three million plus, hundreds of thousands of lower value prizes left to be claimed in this game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News