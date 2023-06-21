ST. LOUIS – Three lucky individuals will get stars on the St. Louis Walk of Fame Wednesday. One of those includes sculptor Harry Weber.

He’s been sculpting sports sensations and historical figures for years. Weber’s works include the Lewis and Clark statue along the St. Louis Riverfront, the Chuck Berry Statue in The Delmar Loop, the Dred and Harriet Scott statue in downtown St. Louis, and all the Cardinals Hall of Famers outside Busch Stadium.

Wednesday morning’s induction ceremony is at 11:30 a.m. His star will be in front of the Peacock Diner on Delmar Boulevard.

The Spinks Brothers will also get stars on the walk of fame on Monday. Micahel and Leon Spinks made history in 1976 as the first brothers to win Olympic gold medals in the same year. They later became the first brothers to win the world heavyweight championships as pros.

Leon Spinks was also recognized for beating Muhammand Ali in one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.