ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – There’s no sign of the five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington.

The US Marshals are offering rewards for information leading to the arrests of the escapees. Meanwhile, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said that the stars were aligned for the men to make their escape.

“We have a very secure facility, this was human error, that’s what happened,” said Sheriff Daniel Bullock, for the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said five inmates are still on the run after escaping from the St. Francois County Detention Center around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said they believe the inmates forced their way through a secured door.

“They went through a cell that should have been off limits, found a piece of metal in there to pry the door open with, and come up on the roof,” Bullock said. “Chain of events was actual quite a coincidence, doing work on the building a ladder was left to the roof on the outside of the building. They went and stole a car close to the facility here, about 15 minutes they were driving out of the county. We don’t believe in coincidence all the time, but it seems like a chain of events stars lined up for these guys.”

The escapees are identified as 52-year-old Kelly McSean, 26-year-old Dakota Pace, 30-year-old Aaron Sebastian, 37-year-old Lujuan Tucker, and 42-year-old Michael Wilkins.

Court records show four are from the St. Louis area and one from Mid-Missouri.

Three of the men have been charged previously with sex crimes, including two of them charged with sexually assaulting children under the age of 14.

Aaron Sebastian was declared previously by the state of Missouri as a violent sexual predator. Kelly McSean, two years ago, is on the state’s sex offender registry.

“When they went to do the check to count prisoners, that’s when they found out they were gone,” Bullock said. “They had already been gone for a couple of hours.”



The inmates were caught on camera stealing a getaway car.



“Car was sitting there with temporary plates on it, so we could not track it,” Bullock said. “Full of gas, credit cards in the car, I mean there were all these things, these guys were lucky.”

Bullock said he believes the escapees are no longer in the area, and he is working very closely with numerous departments to get the inmates back in custody.