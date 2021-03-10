Search continues for father and daughter’s killer in Central West End

ST. LOUIS – A family has been posting very personal messages around St. Louis in an effort to find the killer of a 7-year-old girl and her father. They are certain someone knows something about the killer and will speak up if they’d only reflect on the heartfelt writings from the family.

“We haven’t forgotten them. We’re going to post their pictures everywhere, as much as we can, until the killer’s caught,” Suketha Rankin said.

Rankin’s granddaughter, 7-year-old Dmyah Fleming, and the girl’s father, 27-year-old Darrion Rankin-Fleming, were shot and killed in the Central West End in late January.

“I shouldn’t have to ask somebody to have a heart to help my baby. This is my baby,” Janiece Johns, Dmyah’s mother, said.

The family is still pleading for help in finding the killer. They created posters with photos and messages. One is written in the voice of Darrion the other in the voice of Dmyah.

Dmyah’s mother has kept a lock her daughter’s hair.

“Have something to remember my baby child; something physical,” Johns said.

The leaflets are personal. They want everyone to know the two murder victims are not statistics but people like you and me.

“I want her remembered as my baby my daughter,” Johns said.

Suketha added: “I want you to put yourself in her place. I want you to feel. I want you to be that little girl that had to watch her father be killed and wait on somebody to come and killed her.”

There’s a $40,000 reward in the case. That could help with possible leads. And the personal words may also cause someone to speak up.

“It should tug at your heartstrings. It’s children dying for no reason whatsoever,” Lisa Piscotta, executive director of St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers, said.

Dmyah’s classmates sent the girl’s family drawings and sympathy letters.

“…Kids shouldn’t have to write pictures like that. There shouldn’t be nobody, no mother, no grandmother, no family, should feel this pain,” Rankin said.

CrimeStoppers is ready to hear from anyone who has information and you can remain anonymous. Call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371 TIPS (8477).

