WASHINGTON, Mo.- A man reportedly crashed while paragliding last week in Washington, Missouri.

So far, searches for 35-year-old Kenny Loudermilk from O’Fallon, Missouri have turned up with nothing. Now the family is asking the public for help. They are hoping the public can assist with certain kinds of equipment.

Family members want to search an area not too far off I-270 and Riverview, near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

We’re told Loudermilk was operating a powered paraglider last Wednesday evening when several eyewitnesses reported seeing him crash into the Missouri River just east of the Highway 47 Bridge in Washington, Missouri.

Witnesses shared that they watched as Loudermilk sunk into the river and never resurfaced. It’s unclear if Loudermilk was able to release himself from his paragliding equipment before he hit the water.

Crews from the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Water Division, the Washington Fire Department and the Boles Fire Department have been searching for him but so far have found nothing. The Missouri Highway Patrol has been taking the lead in the search effort.

Loudermilk’s family members are asking anyone with equipment like boats, sonars, drones, and helicopters to help in the search. The family wants to search from the Chain of Rocks at Choteau Island, not far from the location to the north where the Mississippi River meets the Missouri River. Then they want to search up the Missouri River to Washington.

A prayer vigil for Loudermilk is set for this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. It takes place at James W. Rennick Riverfront Park on Elbert Drive in Washington. For contacts in the family search effort, click here

