Search continues for the person who stole an SUV with infants in the backseat

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Police issued an AMBER Alert overnight after an SUV was stolen with two babies inside.

Police said the father left the infants in his vehicle when he went inside a Florissant convenience store. An officer later found the car and the children.

The incident happened just after midnight at a 7-Eleven gas station on Dunn Road near Interstate 270.

The father left his SUV unlocked and running with the babies—ages 10 months and 16 days—inside the vehicle to make a quick run into the 7-Eleven. When he came back, the SUV and the children were gone.

Three tense hours later, the SUV was found some six miles away from the 7-Eleven. A Florissant police spokesperson said the children were safe and unharmed inside the SUV.

The babies were later reunited with their parents.

The search is ongoing for whoever stole the SUV.