Search continues in Maryland Heights for 3 police chase suspects

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The search continues for three men who ran into a wooded area in Maryland Heights Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase from St. Charles County.

The chase began just after 2:00 a.m. The reason for the chase is unknown at this time.

Officers used a drone to look for the men near the Maryland Heights expressway.

