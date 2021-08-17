Search continues in Maryland Heights for 3 police chase suspects

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The search continues for three men who ran into a wooded area in Maryland Heights Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase from St. Charles County.

The chase began just after 2:00 a.m. The reason for the chase is unknown at this time.

Officers used a drone to look for the men near the Maryland Heights expressway.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News