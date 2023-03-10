ST. LOUIS – Webster Groves Police are asking for the public’s help to build a case against a sexual predator.

41-year-old Aaron Pratt faces several felony charges including raping a child under 14 years old, sexual exploitation of a minor, and owning child pornography. Police couldn’t say the relation Pratt had with the alleged victim, but say there are probably more victims.

“As a parent, I would sit down with my children and ask them, hey, have you ever been in contact with this individual?,” Webster Groves Police Department’s Jillian McCoy shared. “Maybe they’ve visited their homes, or maybe they’re friends with these particular individuals. If they have played sports. Even if it is the most minor thing. It could be something that could help us with this investigation.”

If you have any information or have had any interaction with Pratt, contact Webster Groves Police at 314-645-3000. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.