Search for hit-and-run vehicle after man killed in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo.– The Missouri Highway Patrol is still searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning in Franklin County.

56-year-old Jason Gilley of Villa Ridge man was killed while walking in the right lane of Highway 100. It happened about 3:00 AM Sunday morning when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The passenger-side mirror was broken off and found at the crash scene. Police believe it is off a truck but don’t know the make, model, or color. The Missouri Highway Patrol released a picture of the mirror below.

Troopers have not said why Gilley may have been walking in the road.

We are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian,WB MO 100, west of I-44. The crash occurred at approximately 3:10 this morning. This passenger side mirror was broken off and found at the crash scene. We believe it is off of a truck but unknown make, model or color. pic.twitter.com/Sk4xGkUFin — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) May 2, 2021