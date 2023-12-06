ST. LOUIS – An endangered SILVER advisory has been issued for a veteran who wandered from the VA St. Louis Healthcare System facility.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department, Bennie Wade Moore Jr. was reported missing just after 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Moore, who has dementia, was at the VA for an appointment. He left the facility when his caregiver momentarily stepped away. He was last seen walking northbound on Spring Avenue.

Moore, 85, stands 5’8” and weighs 172 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a Carhartt coat and blue jeans.

Anyone who has seen Moore or has information on his whereabouts should immediately contact their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911, or call the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department at 314-289-6326.