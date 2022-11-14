WASHINGTON, Mo. – The cold weather has not stopped the search for Kenny Loudermilk.

He was power paragliding on Oct. 26 when witnesses saw him go into the Missouri River near Highway 47. Search efforts have yet to yield success. Several searchers were on the Missouri River Monday.

“I want to say thank you to everybody’s that’s been out here in the cold because it’s cold and miserable,” said Kylie Loudermilk, Kenny’s daughter.

A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Kylie was only 3 years old when her mother died.

The teen also expressed appreciation for everyone who turned out for a candlelight prayer vigil earlier this month, remembering her father.

“Keep us in your prayers and to not give up because I really want to bring him home,” Kylie said.

Kevin Baker, Kenny’s brother-in-law, said sonar detected objects on Monday in an area where search dogs also reacted. The searchers will be back in those areas on Tuesday.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that this is a moment where we can do some confirmation and get to the point where we do get to bring Kenny home,” Baker said.

Family members appreciate the support that has come from family, friends, community members, and even strangers.

“What we’re asking for is, if there is anybody else out there with some technology that maybe we’re not thinking about or maybe that could help with the search in a river-type environment,” Baker said.

“Please, please, please don’t give up,” Kylie said. “We really need to bring him home.”