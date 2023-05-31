CLAYTON, Mo. – Investigators with the Clayton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a prowler who has been on the loose for nearly a year.

Police believe this peeping Tom is tied to dozens of cases and it appears he may be targeting women.

Residents in the Moorlands neighborhood made numerous reports about the peeping Tom and hope police catch him soon.

“He has been looking into windows in our neighborhood, which are single-family homes, and the other half multi-family apartments,” said Cpl. Jenny Schwartz, Clayton Police Department.

The suspect has been caught on camera numerous times, climbing onto balconies and window sills. Some Clayton residents say they’re fed up.

“I think it’s disturbing, it’s frustrating, it’s scary,” said Adrienne Johnson. “This is a neighborhood full of young people and lots of young women. I think knowing it’s been going on for quite some time, it’s concerning.”

Investigators have received more than a dozen calls over the past year. They believe he’s familiar with the area.

“This is not the first time he has done it. This keeps happening repeatedly. We need to stop him,” Danielle Finley said.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 20s or 30s with an athletic build, standing 5’8” to 6’ tall, and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. Anyone with information about this individual or related to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 314-290-8425.