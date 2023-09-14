JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Local and state authorities are looking for two people who played a part in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash claimed the life of a valued member of the Cedar Hill community.

The call came in just before 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ann Radeackar was traveling northbound on Route B in a 2012 Mini Cooper Clubman, when she attempted to turn left onto a private driveway near Simpson Hill Drive. At the same time, a 2009 Ford Fusion traveling southbound smashed into the front right side of the Mini Cooper.

The driver and passenger in the Fusion fled the area on foot. Radeackar was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 69.

The Radeackar name is familiar to many Cedar Hill residents from her family’s Radeackar’s Market. Many in the community are saddened by the death of their dear friend.

Meanwhile, members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol are mapping the area using aerial photography and photogrammetry to investigate the fatal crash. Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the MSHP at 636-300-2800.