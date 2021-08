TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. – Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer at Table Rock Lake on Thursday evening.

A 13-year-old from the St. Louis area fell out of his inner tube, apparently having a seizure.

His father and 18-year-old brother jumped into the water to save him, saving the boy.

The boy and his brother made it safely, but the father struggled in the water and did not resurface.

The search paused at dark and will resume in the morning.