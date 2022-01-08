No survivors after plane crash in St. Charles County Saturday night

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The search for a pilot and a passenger is over after plane debris was found off Highway F near Rugged Acres Saturday night.

Kyle Gaines with St. Charles County Ambulance confirmed that no one survived the crash.

Residents in the area reportedly said the plane went down Saturday after 8:15 p.m. Wreckage from the plane crash was spread across a large area. Bits and pieces from the plane are spread over an estimated 300 yards.

The Beech 58 aircraft took off from Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield at around 8:15 pm. The airplane was flying to Denver Centennial.



The National Transportation Safety Board is now taking over the investigation. Local police, fire, and EMT first-responders assisted with the search Saturday night.

The identity of the crash victims has not been released at this time. That typically does not happen until the victim’s family has been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back here for new information.





Images during the search for the victims in the debris field: