Map of the search area

WILDWOOD, Mo. – A 72-year-old woman went missing while hiking in Wildwood Monday morning.

An area Facebook group dedicated to hiking said Carol Schulte’s “phone pinged off the Al Foster Trailhead at 6:30 a.m. Monday,” and then it went dead. The trailhead is located at 225 Grand Avenue. By Monday afternoon, her car was still in the parking lot.

Police searched for her on Monday and didn’t have any luck.

Schulte is 5’4″ and 128 pounds.

The group organized a search party to start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They said, “bring a whistle, if you can.”