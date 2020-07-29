Searchers find body of teen swept away by Kansas City creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Searchers have found the body of a teenager who was swept away in the current of a Kansas City creek.

The Kansas City Star reports that search crews found the body of 19-year-old Trevion Mcafee on Monday afternoon near a spot where he went under the water of Indian Creek.

Investigators say Mcafee had been with friends in the creek Sunday evening when he was caught by the creek’s swift current, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

One of the friends with him told police they tried to help Mcafee, but couldn’t reach him. Mcafee’s family has said he couldn’t swim.