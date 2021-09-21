Seasonal weather arrives right on time

ST. LOUIS – Fall officially starts tomorrow but it already feels like it. If you’re ready for the new season, Thies Farm and Greenhouses show us what we can expect.

Area farmers are coming in with renewed optimism after a rough start to the calendar year.

Dave Thies of Thies Farm and Greenhouses says his apple crop is half the size compared to last year due to the springtime frost. But he is still excited about the season as he prepares for the month-long celebration in October. Besides apples, there are pumpkins, kid-friendly rides, and a corn maze to explore. Tees says the cooler temperatures are something they’ve been waiting for.

“What we like most is the cool weather. Get a break from the 90-degree heat that we’ve been having every day for seems like forever,” Thies said. “So, that’s a great thing. Just getting into the fall. And for us the farm side of it it’s the harvest season so you’re kind of getting to the end of your season and you’re not having to look ahead.”