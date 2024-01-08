ST. LOUIS – Another Republican state official gets ‘swatted.’ That’s a criminal prank where someone calls 911, faking an emergency to bring a large number of officers to a particular address.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says his home was swatted around 10:00 p.m. Sunday. In a post on X, more commonly referred to as Twitter, he says:

“My home was just swatted. My family and I are safe. I am grateful to Jefferson City Law Enforcement for the professionalism with which they handled the situation.”

Four GOP lawmakers were swatted over the Christmas holiday. Now they’re planning to introduce legislation to make it easier for officers to arrest and prosecute swatting callers.