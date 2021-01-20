Seckman High School student killed in crash

IMPERIAL, Mo. – Families and students from Seckman High School are grieving the loss of one of their own.

Eliana Varela was killed in a single vehicle crash over the weekend. She was 15.

Eliana was riding with five other young people.

A GoFundMe page to pay for Eliana’s funeral has more than doubled its goal.

The funeral will be held Thursday at a local horse ranch to honor her love for horses and animals. Eliana also loved art and music, and dreamed of becoming a veterinarian. Now her mother is left to mourn the loss of an outstanding young lady.

“She’s the most sweetest, most caring, loving, the biggest heart I’ve ever known anyone to have,” said Crystal Papayik, Eliana’s mother.