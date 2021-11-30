Secluded west St. Charles County home includes private hangar, half-mile airstrip

FORISTELL, Mo. – It’s a common daydream for anybody stuck in rush-hour traffic to and from work: I wish I could fly over these cars.

An aviation aficionado in west St. Charles County built their house to accommodate that dream, complete with a private hangar and half-mile grass airstrip.

According to realtor Connie Green, this is the closest private lighted airpark to St. Louis City.

The ranch home, located at 712 Madley Lane, can be found just south of Foristell, Missouri.

The 3,600-square foot home sits on three acres in the secluded suburbs and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Coldwell Banker Gundaker lists the home at $725,000. You can view additional photos of the residence, hangar, and airstrip at ColdwellBankerHomes.com.