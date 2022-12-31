ST. LOUIS — A “candlelight service” is being held today by “mothers pushing for safe streets.”

People will gather to remember those who died as a result of violence in 2022.

The names of St. Louis city and county victims will be read aloud. The ceremony will be held this afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the “Williams Temple Church of God in Christ” on Union Boulevard in North St. Louis. Masks will be required due to current health regulations.

