ST. CHARLES Mo. – The second annual St. Charles Jewish Festival takes place Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. outside the Foundry Art Centre.

It showcases and celebrates the local Jewish community. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music and kosher food while learning about Jewish culture and traditions in a fun and meaningful way.

Those attending will receive a passport to enable them to take a trip around the Jewish world without leaving St. Charles county. They’ll encounter characters dressed in costumes from across the globe who will share the history of Jewish life and culture.

For more information about the event, click here.