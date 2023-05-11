ST. LOUIS – One man wanted in a Cherokee Street shooting over the weekend is behind bars, leading to two arrests in the investigation.

Police announced the arrest of Darion Benton, 33, one day after reporting the arrest of Amber Booker, 33. Both are accused in a shooting Saturday evening as a Cinco de Mayo festival was wrapping up for the day. Photos shared by police Monday in connection with the case showed two people, presumed to be Benton and Booker, holding weapons around the time of gunfire.

Prosecutors have not yet issued charges to Benton, though police say he is awaiting a charging decision from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told FOX 2 that the circuit attorney’s office refused all possible charges against Booker. Despite the police photographs, the office cited a “lack of evidence” and stated the “victim refuses to assist” in the case of each charge. Investigators had tried for two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. Without any charges, Booker was released from prison.

It’s unclear what this might mean for Benton, who police suspect was caught on camera with a weapon in a St. Louis Cardinals jersey.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and the man suffered a graze wound to his upper thigh. Both victims were hospitalized, but are now in stable condition.

Investigators say the victims were standing near an intersection and observing a fight amongst some men when one suspect began waving a handgun around. During the incident, Booker reportedly fired a gunshot.

The Saturday-evening shooting followed another overnight last Friday in which two people died, and two others were hurt right in the heart of Cherokee Street at Exotic Bar and Grill. Despite the overnight shooting, thousands gathered for the festival Saturday along Cherokee Street in south St. Louis for a parade, live performances, food, drinks and more.