Second boarding School under investigation by Missouri’s attorney general

STOCKTON, Mo — The school is facing claims of abuse and neglect, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Agape Boarding School in Stockton is the second boarding school in Cedar County to come under fire for abuse allegations in the last year – the first being Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Humansville.

Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither says they decided to bring the help of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office earlier for this investigation. Cedar County requested the assistance of the AG on Friday, and received approval on Monday, Gaither says.

“We had spoken with the Attorney General because we were involved in the Circle of Hope with the AG’s office. There were discussions that it might be helpful to have the AG come in earlier on this in terms of speeding up the investigation, speeding up the investigation, the review of the facts and circumstances,” Gaither says.

While the specific details of the allegations are unclear at this time, Sgt. Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to KOLR10 that more than one person has come forward, and the Highway Patrol is interviewing people in this case.

“We wanted to look into those allegations of abuse for the most part. I’m sure that neglect sometimes goes hand-in-hand with that. There are phone calls being made from former students of Agape. Is it an institutional problem? Is it just a few people? Where they originated from before they landed here, that’s all being looked at as well,” says Sgt. McClure.

There are no charges at this time in this case, as the investigation is still in the early stages. The Attorney General’s office declined to comment.