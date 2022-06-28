ST. LOUIS — The state of Missouri has reported its second case of monkeypox. Both cases were found in the Kansas City area, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Health officials said both people recently traveled out of the state. Their ages and genders have not been released.

St. Louis City health director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said monkeypox can be transmitted through very close personal contact.

“Respiratory secretions are included with that and that’s during prolonged face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact such as kissing or cuddling or sexual contact,” said Davis.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever aches rash and blisters. It’s a cause for concern, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the threat to the U.S. population is low.

“I’ve started to hear people talk about another pandemic,” said Davis. “This has not been confirmed as a pandemic. The [World Health Organization] is working on this. There’s a lot of criteria that goes into that, so I don’t want people speaking out of turn, labeling it as something it’s not,” said Davis.

Doctors said there’s no specific treatment or vaccine for monkeypox. Health officials recommend good hand hygiene, practicing safe sex, and avoiding contact with materials of someone who has the virus.

“Avoid contact with people who harbor the virus,” said Davis. “If you know someone who has monkeypox, you got to stay away from them and isolate yourself from them. Avoid contact with any material, such as bedding with someone who has been in contact.”

For more information about monkeypox, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html