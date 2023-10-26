SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Mike Hamra, an entrepreneur based out of Springfield, has announced a run for the Missouri governor’s office next year.

Hamra is the second Democrat to announce a run for Missouri governor, challenging Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade. He is the President and CEO of Hamra Enterprises.

In his campaign video, Hamra says: “I’m running for governor because our political leaders in Jefferson City seem out of ideas, with partisan food fights, ideological warfare, and a rush to score points, instead of serving the people who elected them. It’s time we change things.”

Hamra says his visions are strengthening Missouri’s workforce, helping small businesses grow, and finding ways to make the costs of childcare, healthcare, and raising a family more affordable.

On the other side, there’s a crowded field of candidates for Missouri governor within the Republican Party, including Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Missouri State Sen. Bill Eigel and Army veteran Chris Wright.

Current governor Mike Parson is finishing up a term that runs through January 2025. The governor’s race is not up for election until Nov. 2024. The Missouri governor’s office has been occupied by a Republican since 2017 and only one Democrat (Jay Nixon) since 2005.