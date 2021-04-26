Second man charged with north St. Louis County shooting, carjacking

ST. LOUIS– A second man is now charged with a shooting and carjacking in north St. Louis County earlier this month. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney issued warrants for 20-year-old James Williams, Jr. for assault, robbery, and armed criminal action.

Police say Williams was caught in Atlanta and is waiting extradition back to Missouri.

Josiah Harwell, 19, has also been charged in the case. He too was caught in Atlanta along with Williams.

On April 17 just before 7pm, police say the men shot a victim several times on the 2700 block of Dunn Road, took his remote control key fob, and stole a 2019 Dodge Charger.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say there is no known relationship between the suspects and the victim.

On April 20, Atlanta police say officers spotted the carjacked Dodge Charger. Police say when officers tried to approach the vehicle the suspects took off. Police found the vehicle and later caught the suspects after they ran off.