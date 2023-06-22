ST. LOUIS – A Hazelwood, Missouri, man was indicted Wednesday in federal court in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Cool Valley earlier this year.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Christopher “Face” Hall, 22, and another man, Bryant “BJ” Pirtle, shot and killed Devon Williams around 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2023, outside the BP gas station in the 1700 block of South Florissant Road.

Williams was attempting to purchase marijuana from Hall and Pirtle when the two men shot him. Hall and Pirtle allegedly ran over Williams while driving away from the scene. Williams was 18.

Police and prosecutors claim the shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Both Hall and Pirtle face charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Pirtle was indicted in March.

At present, Hall is in custody regarding a March 2023 shooting in St. Louis County.